Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers traded up 19 spots in the second round Friday to take Watson with the 34th overall selection in the NFL draft. Green Bay opened the day with two second round picks at No. 53 and No. 59 overall. The Packers traded both of those picks to the Minnesota Vikings for the right to take Watson at No. 34.