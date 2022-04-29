Jets trade up, take Iowa State RB Breece Hall in 2nd round

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets moved up in the NFL draft again and added another speedy playmaker to their offense. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was taken with the 36th overall pick Friday night after the Jets acquired it from the Giants for their second-round selection at No. 38 and a fifth-rounder. Hall was a two-time All-American who set an Iowa State record with 56 touchdowns in three seasons, including 41 TD runs in the past two years. Hall was in Las Vegas but didn’t attend. He made his way to the draft site after he was selected and was able to walk on stage and receive a hug from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.