STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe notches two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain still feels the hangover from a record-tying 10th French league title as it blows a two-goal lead to draw with Strasbourg 3-3. Mbappe leads the league with 24 goals and 15 assists. Strasbourg led early then PSG equalized by halftime as it scored the next three goals. Strasbourg equalized in stoppage time.