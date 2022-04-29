Pickett’s path from Pitt to the Steelers a lengthy journey

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he’s prepared for the outsized expectations that come with being a first-round pick. Pickett says he always believed he could become the face of an NFL franchise. He says that’s one of the reasons he decided to return to Pitt for a fifth season in 2021. Pickett led the Panthers to their first ACC title last fall, vaulting himself to the top of NFL draft boards. Pickett will compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January.