10-man Lens salvages 2-2 draw with Nantes in French league

LENS, France (AP) — Ten-man Lens has salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nantes in the French league to keep its slim European hopes alive. The hosts were down to 10 men from the 18th minute when goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca was sent off for fouling Moses Simon outside the area. Chasing a clearance, Simon outsprinted Lens defender Jonathan Gradit and beat Leca to the ball. Lens stays in seventh place, four points off a Europa League spot. Nantes moves into ninth place and will have a better chance of getting a European spot when it faces Nice in the French Cup final next weekend.