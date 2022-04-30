Celtics-Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal preview capsule

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Boston faces Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals that start Sunday. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is going to be a world-class matchup, especially after the way Tatum accepted the challenge of matching wits with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant in Round 1. Not having the injured Khris Middleton doesn’t help matters for the Bucks, but Milwaukee still has plenty in its arsenal. That said, Boston has home-court and is peaking right now.