Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have fired coach Jeff Blashill after seven seasons behind the bench. Detroit missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons. General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since Blashill’s first season in 2015-16 when they lost in the first round. Blashill had been with the organization for 11 years with a stint in the minors and an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. He had been tabbed by Detroit’s previous regime to guide the storied organization through a rebuild.