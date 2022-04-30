Grizzlies-Warriors Western Conference semis preview capsule

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have the look of a team whose time is coming, while Stephen Curry and the Warriors are trying to show their time isn’t up. Golden State got Curry back from injury for the playoffs to rejoin Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and again looked like a championship favorite while beating Denver in the first round. But first the Warriors have to get by a Grizzlies team that zoomed past them during the regular season to take second place in the West and home-court advantage for this series.