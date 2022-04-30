Marte, Ahmed homer in Arizona’s 2-0 win over St. Louis

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kelly pitched seven scoreless innings for the win and held the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts. Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff walk before retiring the side in the ninth to pick up his first save and preserve the shutout. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.