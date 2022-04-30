RFK Racing driver Buescher surprises at Dover with pole

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chris Buescher is the surprise pole winner at Dover Motor Speedway. The RFK Racing driver turned a lap of 160.149 mph on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin was ordered this week by NASCAR to begin sensitivity training after he posted an anti-Asian meme. Buescher earned his first career pole in the No. 17 Ford and earned the first for RFK Racing. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for Hendrick Motorsports start third and fourth in Chevrolets. Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five for Sunday’s race on the one-mile concrete track.