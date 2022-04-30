Seager homers in 3rd straight game, Rangers beat Braves 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. Seager’s solo homer gave Texas its first run in the first inning since opening day. The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak. Dunning won for the first time since last Aug. 2, allowing three hits. He struck out five of Atlanta’s first six batters and retired 14 straight before a one-out double in the eighth by Adam Duvall. Ronald Acuña Jr., playing his second game this season since being activated Thursday from the injured list, singled home Atlanta’s only run.