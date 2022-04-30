Torvill and Dean being honored by Ice Theater of New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, considered the trailblazers of modern ice dance, will be honored May 9 by Ice Theater of New York. The 1984 Olympic champions whose free dance to Ravel’s “Bolero” stretched far beyond the rigid parameters of their sport — and altered it forever — will be recognized during the 35th anniversary of the ice theater. A gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, will include an award ceremony co-chaired by renowned Olympic coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson.