Angels’ Ohtani expects to play Monday, day after early exit

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani says he expects to play Monday, a day after making an early exit because of tightness in his right groin. The two-way AL MVP was the Angels’ designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani said he was taken out as a precaution. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder the White Sox turned into a double play. Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs and 12 RBIs this season. As a pitcher, he’s 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA. He won his second straight start in his last outing, beating Cleveland on Wednesday.