Barcelona ends losing run, champion Madrid preps for City

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid’s players went back to training after celebrating the club’s latest Spanish league title and Barcelona had a peace offering for fans by ending an embarrassing losing streak at Camp Nou. Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets in each half were enough to beat Mallorca 2-1 and move Barcelona back ahead of Sevilla into second place. It opened up a nine-point gap over fifth-place Real Betis in the fight for a top-four finish and a lucrative Champions League berth. Madrid paraded the league trophy for fans Saturday after clinching the title. On Sunday it was back to practice to prepare for Wednesday’s visit by Manchester City in their Champions League semifinal decider. City won the first leg 4-3.