Bichette homers, Gausman fans 10 as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run home run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2. Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2-3 innings this season.