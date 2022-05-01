Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday. Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Rangers took advantage of wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season.