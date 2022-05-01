LA Kings look to slow Edmonton’s dynamic duo in first round

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have had Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together for seven seasons. They’ve won exactly one playoff round in that stretch, and that was five years ago. The Los Angeles Kings haven’t won a playoff series since they raised their second Stanley Cup in 2014, and they’re back in the postseason Monday night for the first time in four years. Both teams desperately want to overcome their recent disappointments by recapturing the success of their franchises’ glory days. They’ve first got to get past each other in an opening-round series that pits Edmonton’s world-class offensive talent against Los Angeles’ defensive tenacity.