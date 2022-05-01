Maryland women add Vanderbilt’s Alexander as grad transfer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brinae Alexander is joining the Maryland women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot Alexander was Vanderbilt’s top scorer last season, averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 36% from 3-point range. Maryland will have a significantly different roster next season after losing Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese to the transfer portal. The Terps have added Alexander in addition to two other recent transfers — Elisa Pinzan from South Florida and Abby Meyers from Princeton. Maryland previously landed Florida guard Lavender Briggs as a transfer as well.