Mets reliever Reid-Foley sidelined with torn elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely. Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies while facing J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. The right-hander fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer. The team said an MRI on Sunday morning showed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and Reid-Foley would meet with team doctors and medical staff to discuss treatment options. Tommy John surgery could be a possibility. Reid-Foley has a 5.40 ERA with no record in seven appearances this season. Right-hander Yoan López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen spot.