Olympic stars Ledecky, Dressel headline US team for worlds

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel highlight a 41-member U.S. swimming team that will compete at this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary. The squad was selected during a meet in Greensboro, North Carolina that ended Saturday night. Ledecky claimed victories in four freestyle events ranging from 200 to 1,500 meters. She will look to add to the 15 gold medals and three silvers she won at the last four world championships. Coming off five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Dressel set himself up for another busy program by winning the 50 and 100 free and 50 and 100 butterfly.