Salt Lake, Sapporo head race to 2030 Olympics, and maybe ’34

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

The Beijing Winter Olympics closed just over two months ago and the focus now turns to awarding a host city for the 2030 Winter Games. There appears to be four candidates with Sapporo, Japan, Salt Late City, and Vancouver leading the list. Interest has also been shown by Barcelona with snow events proposed for regions in the Pyrenees. An IOC technical team was in Salt Lake last week and travels this week to Vancouver. Japanese officials are planning an “All Japan” conference next week in Sapporo led by a former prime minister. The Winter Games in 2026 will be Milan and Cortina, Italy.