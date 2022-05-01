Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench. Stephen Curry added 24 points. Memphis had a chance at the game-winner. This time Ja Morant’s last-second layup to win Game 5 in the first round went over the rim. Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season-high with six 3-pointers and 33 points.