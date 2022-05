CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history. Huber is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts, punting yards, gross average, net average and inside-20 punts.