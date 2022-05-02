Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke. The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to 2017. This game was a makeup from a rainout on April 13. The I-70 interleague series continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City. Matz scattered four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. Greinke allowed three hits in six innings.