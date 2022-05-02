Herro scores 25, Heat take Game 1 over 76ers 106-92

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn’t even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He’s not expected to play in Game 2. And as would be expected, he was missed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia.