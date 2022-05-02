Sharks face major questions after missing playoffs again

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks head into the offseason facing a series of significant questions after missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history. The Sharks are searching for a full-time general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down for medical reasons. They must decide on the future of coach Bob Boughner. They must also find the pieces to get one of the NHL’s top teams from 2004-19 back into contention after a season that left them in 12th place in the Western Conference.