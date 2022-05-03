Andy Murray staying positive, feeling confident again

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — It’s all starting to click again for Andy Murray. The former No. 1 is feeling good about his game again and confident he’s on track to getting back to his best after having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019. Evidence that he is improving came with a solid win over Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in his first match on clay in nearly two years. Murray didn’t know what to expect coming into the match but says he was happy with how he played.