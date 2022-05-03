Celtics’ Smart out with thigh bruise for Game 2 vs. Bucks

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a bruised right thigh. Smart was hurt Sunday in the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Smart experienced some swelling, pain and restricted movement over the past two days. The expectation is for him to be ready when the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3. Derrick White will take Smart’s place in the starting lineup.