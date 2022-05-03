Cowboys add Texas Tech kicker Garibay as undrafted rookie

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay is among 20 undrafted rookie free agents to agree to contracts with the Dallas Cowboys. Garibay had a 62-yard field goal last season that was the longest game-winning kick in the final minute in FBS history. It was also the longest field goal in Texas Tech history. Garibay wasn’t selected in the NFL draft despite skipping his final season of college eligibility. He still should have a chance to win the job with the Cowboys.