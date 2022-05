CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa. Smyly was slated to start against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs. Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.