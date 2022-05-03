Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win as Astros down Mariners 4-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins, and the first Black man to do it, with the Houston Astros’ 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory. Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy, who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.