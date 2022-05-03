English on the mend, hopes to return at PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Harris English has been a forgotten figure in golf the last few months. He won twice last year and cracked the top 10 in the world. He played in his first Ryder Cup. And then he stepped away after Hawaii in January to have surgery on his right hip. English says his latest checkup showed enough progress that he hopes to return to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in two weeks. He says the hip had been bothering him since college. He wanted to get surgery now to have a chance to compete for the next 10 years on the PGA Tour.