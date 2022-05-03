Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the top seeds in the playoffs and at the moment, they look like it coming off impressive performances. Both have a chance to take 2-0 leads in their respective playoff series on Wednesday and are strong favorites to get it done, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the Western Conference, the Suns have a 10-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks, counting regular season games, going into Game 2. In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers continue to search for the right mix without injured NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Miami won Game 1 against Philadelphia 106-92.