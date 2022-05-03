Under new management: SMI vows to keep Dover on NASCAR slate

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover Motor Speedway held its first event under new management. The track traditionally held two NASCAR weekends, but moved one race date last season to Nashville Superspeedway. Dover hosted one race weekend in 1969 and 1970, and then held two races every season from 1971 to 2020. Speedway Motorsports bought the track late last year. SMI President Marcus Smith worked the Dover gates and greeted fans Monday with the track short-staffed because of Sunday’s postponement. Both SMI and Dover officials say the track should remain on the NASCAR schedule.