Zunino’s homer helps Rays rally past A’s 10-7 in 10 innings

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mike Zunino tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Yandy Diaz hit a go-ahead double in a five-run 10th to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 10-7 win over the Oakland Athletics. Kevin Smith hit a grand slam in the first inning to stake the A’s to a 5-1 lead but Oakland didn’t score again and lost its fifth straight game. Zunino tied it with his homer off Kirby Snead and the Rays won it with five runs in the 10th against Lou Trivino.