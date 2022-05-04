At 39, goalie Gordon voted Scotland’s player of the year

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The 39-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been voted player of the year in Scotland for a record third time. The Scotland and Hearts player was picked by journalists 16 years after first winning the award in his previous spell with the Edinburgh club. Gordon kept five clean sheets in six World Cup qualifying games this season to help Scotland reach the playoffs. The Scots host Ukraine on June 1 and the winner plays Wales four days later for a place at the tournament in Qatar. Gordon has captained Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership.