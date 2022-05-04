Betts, Freeman power Dodgers past Giants again, 9-1

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered, Freddie Freeman added a two-run triple and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a short series from the San Francisco Giants with a 9-1 victory. Trea Turner and Will Smith had RBI singles in the fourth inning for the Dodgers, who have won four of five and 15 of 20. Los Angeles took the first two of 19 meetings this season between these California archrivals and NL West powers who won a combined 213 games last season. Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants, who have lost three straight and five of six.