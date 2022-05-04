Goal! Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sets auction record

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million). It is the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that closed Wednesday. It did not identify the buyer. Maradona wore the shirt when he scored two goals during the June 1986 game in Mexico City. England fans maintain the first goal should not have been allowed because it bounced off the player’s fist. Maradona joked that it had been scored “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”