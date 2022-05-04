Golden Knights coping with missing playoffs for 1st time

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are watching the playoffs this year after making the postseason in each of their first four years in existence. Players were still feeling the sting of missing the postseason for the first time even days after the end of the season. The Knights had what was supposed to be the team’s most talented roster yet and carried high expectations into the season. Instead, a franchise-high 39 players appeared in at least one game for the most banged-up roster in franchise history.