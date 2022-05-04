Kevon Looney becomes model of durability for Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney came into this season determined to play all 82 games for the Golden State Warriors and to show everyone that he was healthy again at last and could shed the reputation of being injury-prone. There were a handful of days coach Steve Kerr considered resting Looney but the durable big man insisted he could play and that he would be honest if his body needed a break. “Iron Man Loon” became one of five players to appear in every regular-season game this season and he has handled some tough defensive assignments, too.