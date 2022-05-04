Miller’s 2-run single in 10th leads Rangers past Phillies

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits for the Rangers, who have won a season-high four in a row. Nick Castellanos doubled and had three hits for Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost four of five. Texas starter Martin Perez went seven innings with four hits, four walks and four strikeouts, and Matt Bush got the win. Zack Wheeler went 7 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and getting seven strikeouts for the Phillies, and Brad Hand was given the loss.