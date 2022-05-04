MLS reinstates Austin forward Dominguez after investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Major League Soccer reinstated suspended Austin forward Cecilio Dominguez on Wednesday after a nearly month-long investigation into a report of a domestic dispute with his partner. Dominguez missed five games while the league and Austin police investigated. Details of any findings were not immediately released, but the league said that both investigations have finished. Dominguez is eligible to return to team activities provided he participates in league-mandated counseling. Austin sits in second place in the Western Conference ahead of Sunday’s match with L.A. Galaxy