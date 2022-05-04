Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu happy to be back home

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu longed for another chance to play for the Louisiana football fans that he thrilled as a college star at LSU. So, when the 2011 Heisman Trophy finalist learned that his hometown New Orleans Saints wanted to sign him, “it was a situation that I knew I wasn’t going to pass up,” he said. New Orleans “was really the only visit that I went on,” the three-time All-Pro defensive back said after signing a three-year contract with the Saints on Wednesday.