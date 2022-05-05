Chile files legal challenge over Ecuador’s World Cup place

ZURICH (AP) — Chile is challenging Ecuador’s place at the World Cup finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player. The Chilean soccer federation asked FIFA to investigate its claim that Ecuador player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played in qualifying games. FIFA confirms it received the formal complaint. It comes more than one month after South American qualifying ended and fourth-place Ecuador was drawn into a group with host nation Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal. Chile placed seventh but believes it could advance if Ecuador results are forfeited.