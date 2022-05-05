Horse racing’s new governing body in rush to starting gate

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing is once again under intense scrutiny as the sport prepares to go before its biggest general audience with the Kentucky Derby coming up on Saturday. The industry has been rocked by recent scandals involving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and the disqualification of last year’s Derby winner Medina Spirit. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act takes effect July 1. It will give the sport a so-called league office for the first time that will enforce racetrack safety, medication and antidoping rules nationally. Currently, the 38 states that have horse racing operate under their own rules.