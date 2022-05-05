LEADING OFF: Brewers starting to bash, Scherzer’s roll

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee’s Willy Adames is powering a Brewers surge with seven homers in his past 10 games, including two during a 10-5 trouncing of Cincinnati on Thursday. Adames had just one homer in 16 games prior to this run, mirroring a trend for the whole team — after connecting 14 time in their first 19 games, the Brewers hit 20 homers during a six-game homestand against the Cubs and Reds. They’ll try to keep it going at Atlanta. Left-hander Eric Lauer will face the World Series champions in their series opener — a rematch of an NL Division Series last year.