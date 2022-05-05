Mariners send young RHP Matt Brash to Triple-A, move to ‘pen

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners optioned young right-handed starter Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma, with the plan to transition him to a bullpen role for the rest of the season. Seattle manager Scott Servais said the team thinks Brash can best contribute on the big league club from the bullpen this year. He did not commit to Brash relieving long term. Brash, who turns 24 next week, was 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts. He gave up six runs in two innings last Friday against Miami, and on Wednesday lasted just three innings and gave up six hits and four runs in a loss to Houston.