Salernitana beats Venezia to climb out of relegation zone

ROME (AP) — Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A after spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone. Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia. Salernitana moved up to 17th place and one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining. Salernitana has won four of its last five matches and is on a five-game unbeaten run. The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s team.