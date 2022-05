BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for the team’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19. A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday. Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but lost 9-4 to the Orioles on Wednesday night.