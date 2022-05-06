Brewers beat Braves 6-3; Acuña homers in return for Atlanta

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, Christian Yelich’s infield single was the big hit in Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won four straight and nine of 10. Lauer gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the fourth with a 450-foot homer to center field — his first since returning from knee surgery.